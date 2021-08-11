BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

