Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 31st

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.