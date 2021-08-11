Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $730.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $674,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 241.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $12,845,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $6,730,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 277,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 782.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 268,223 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

