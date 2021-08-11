Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.93 ($106.97).

Shares of DAI opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €39.83 ($46.85) and a 12-month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €75.90.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

