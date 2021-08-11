Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE GIL opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.