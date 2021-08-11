Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLYW. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get Flywire alerts:

Shares of FLYW opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14. Flywire has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.