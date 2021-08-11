Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 644 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

BATS ITB opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

