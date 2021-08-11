Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $1,004,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

