Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,549,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,679,197,000 after buying an additional 1,025,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

