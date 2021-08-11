Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker Sells 54,643 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Decker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44.

On Friday, July 9th, Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58.

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.76. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $130.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

