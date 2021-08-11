Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,173 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $200,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,410,343 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after acquiring an additional 234,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.48. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

