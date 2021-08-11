Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $11.47

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.08. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

BUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $66,264,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $66,264,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,433,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,067 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

