Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Down to $5.63

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.43. Agenus shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 8,510 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

