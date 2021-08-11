NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 441 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.53. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $104.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

