NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,864 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

