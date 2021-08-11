Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,728,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.14. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

