BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $29.51, but opened at $30.69. BellRing Brands shares last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 839 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.