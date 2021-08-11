Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.29.

TSN opened at $79.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

