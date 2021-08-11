Needham & Company LLC Lowers Agora (NASDAQ:API) Price Target to $40.00

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:API opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Agora has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Agora will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,774,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

