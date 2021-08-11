Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 108,888 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,166% compared to the typical volume of 8,603 call options.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. 46.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fisker by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of FSR opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.96. Fisker has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

