Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price at $43.71

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

