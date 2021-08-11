Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Aviva stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

