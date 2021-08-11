MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231,533 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.10% of FireEye as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 24.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

FireEye stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.10.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

