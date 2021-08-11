Ccore One Day Trading Volume Hits $123.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $42,406.33 and $123.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ccore has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00882182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00112669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00150606 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

