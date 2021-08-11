MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72,200 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Lazard were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Lazard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

