MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,388,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after acquiring an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 167,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $335,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $130.29 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

