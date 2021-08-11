Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $166.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.71.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 399,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $160.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese has a 12-month low of $98.61 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.