Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.33

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $932.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,835,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.