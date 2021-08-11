Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $206.58

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.58 and last traded at $206.56, with a volume of 6231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 122.6% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 39.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

