Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Down to $32.75

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $31.25. Chuy’s shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 641 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHUY. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $624.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,570. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 95,698 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 473.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

