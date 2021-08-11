iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 141,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,774,427 shares.The stock last traded at $160.94 and had previously closed at $161.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

