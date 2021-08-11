NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.16% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

EMBH stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.87. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

