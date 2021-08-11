NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $105.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.