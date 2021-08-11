NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.09% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after buying an additional 771,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after buying an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 131,901 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 175.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 111,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,328,000.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

