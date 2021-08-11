Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $209.25 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $389.02 million and approximately $209.25 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00882182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00112669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00150606 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.