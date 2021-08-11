Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $222,009 in the last three months.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.