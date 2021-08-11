Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

OCFC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of OCFC opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

