STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $143.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.19. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $161.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.48 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 314,242 shares of company stock valued at $47,966,671 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,430,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $31,797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 113.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 254,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.