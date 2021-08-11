Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Callaway Golf by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Callaway Golf by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 159,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

