Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

METC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.44.

NASDAQ METC opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.92 million, a P/E ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

