Tornado Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for approximately $60.23 or 0.00130723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $361,401.86 and $195,810.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00151131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00153282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,061.54 or 0.99965669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.49 or 0.00843121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCOREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.