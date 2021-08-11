S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $454.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $454.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $434.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

