Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 646,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 390,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

