Epizyme Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,395 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,168% compared to the typical daily volume of 110 call options.

Epizyme stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $560.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPZM. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.