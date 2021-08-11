Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,417 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,875% compared to the average volume of 173 put options.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.55.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

