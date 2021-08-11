Adient (ADNT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $59.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Adient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Adient’s focus on streamlining its portfolio to focus on core business bodes well. Adient's fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business. Moreover, Adient recently secured a number of new businesses which augurs well for its top line growth. However, Adient expects its 2H’21 results to be negatively impacted by the divestiture of its Shenyang Jinbei Adient Automotive joint venture. Also, capital spending needed to develop new products may mar the firm’s earnings. High debt levels, global chip crunch and unfavorable currency translations are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.”

7/15/2021 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Adient’s focus on streamlining its portfolio to focus on core business bodes well. The firm's recent deal to terminate its Yanfeng JV in China for $1.5 billion will allow it to navigate China's automotive market independently and position it for further growth in the nation. Adient's fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business. For fiscal 2021, Adient expects revenues of $14.6-$15 billion, higher than the $12.7 billion reported in fiscal 2020. Moreover, Adient recently secured a number of new businesses which augurs well for its top line growth. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance at the moment.”

NYSE:ADNT opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Adient by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

