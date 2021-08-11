Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

RTLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.