Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after buying an additional 1,464,013 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 864.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,222,000 after buying an additional 326,990 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after buying an additional 312,085 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TTD opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.11, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28.
In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.99.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
