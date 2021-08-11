Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after buying an additional 1,464,013 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 864.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,222,000 after buying an additional 326,990 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after buying an additional 312,085 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.11, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.99.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

