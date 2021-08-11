Veriti Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 116.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,132 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938,942 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after acquiring an additional 711,596 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 624,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 598,570 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.