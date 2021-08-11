Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $94,247,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

